Voyager Token (VGX) Market Cap Tops $516.97 Million

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $516.97 million and approximately $9.16 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Voyager Token coin can now be bought for about $2.33 or 0.00007230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Voyager Token has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00071005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00026330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.86 or 0.00982057 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.28 or 0.09545834 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00050524 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a coin. It launched on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

