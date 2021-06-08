Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 64,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,002,844,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $762,510,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $654,706,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $548,925,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at about $113,554,000. 15.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QuantumScape presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.
Shares of QS opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $132.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.77.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). Research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.
About QuantumScape
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
