Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 64,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,002,844,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $762,510,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $654,706,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $548,925,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at about $113,554,000. 15.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QuantumScape presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

In other news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $1,247,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $14,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 901,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,414,521.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,187,508 shares of company stock worth $30,045,750.

Shares of QS opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $132.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.77.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). Research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

