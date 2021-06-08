Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 10,034 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,034 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 82.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Schrödinger news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.93, for a total transaction of $67,551.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 13,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $1,064,541.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,826.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,031,772 shares of company stock valued at $76,702,934.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Schrödinger stock opened at $74.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.34. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -414.75 and a beta of 0.96.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

