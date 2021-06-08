Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 166.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,304 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Datadog by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,271,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,780,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,472,000 after purchasing an additional 561,531 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Datadog by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,090,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,950,000 after purchasing an additional 541,225 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Datadog by 5.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,449,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,542,000 after purchasing an additional 328,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in Datadog by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,966,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Dan Fougere sold 5,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $514,891.26. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 327,010 shares in the company, valued at $29,885,443.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $20,087,560.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,971 shares in the company, valued at $33,705,736.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,216,441 shares of company stock worth $102,372,995. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

DDOG opened at $90.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -647.24 and a beta of 1.00. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

