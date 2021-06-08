Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 9,568 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $38.97 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $75,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,730 shares of company stock worth $2,635,541. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

