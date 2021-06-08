Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 3,785 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $164.48 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.47 and a 12 month high of $166.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.78.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,566.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $1,573,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,173.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,936 shares of company stock valued at $10,780,627 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

