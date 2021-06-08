Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 11,321 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 341.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $490,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,895.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total transaction of $248,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $821,755. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $170.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $175.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

