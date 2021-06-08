Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOD. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 248,310 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 25,393 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,865 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 20,391 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,635 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 8.73% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.5491 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.83%.
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
