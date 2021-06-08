Visa (NYSE:V) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Overweight

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Visa (NYSE:V) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $260.00 price objective on the credit-card processor’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $234.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on V. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $253.27.

Shares of V stock opened at $231.32 on Monday. Visa has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.91. The company has a market capitalization of $450.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,611 shares of company stock worth $26,847,669. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in V. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

