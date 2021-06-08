Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.46.

Shares of V traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,743,483. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.