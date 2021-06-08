Virios Therapeutics, LLC’s (NASDAQ:VIRI) Lock-Up Period To Expire on June 15th

Virios Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:VIRI) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, June 15th. Virios Therapeutics had issued 3,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 17th. The total size of the offering was $30,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of VIRI opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46. Virios Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.71. The stock has a market cap of $46.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Virios Therapeutics will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory Scott Duncan bought 15,675 shares of Virios Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $96,714.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,802.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $715,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 152,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Virios Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

