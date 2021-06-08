Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.41 billion-4.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.75 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vipshop from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Shares of Vipshop stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.21. 13,276,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,093,617. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.12.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Vipshop’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

