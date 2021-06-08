Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $569,000 Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin purchased 117,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $5,030,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $42.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMBL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bumble from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bumble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Shares of BMBL opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.39. Bumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $84.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.72. The company had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

