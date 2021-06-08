Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 478 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 13.6% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 175,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,980 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 15.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $48.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.97. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $51.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $82.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.10 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 25.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK).

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.