Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 6,625 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,545.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a current ratio of 22.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.94 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 197,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,603.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $790,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,309 shares of company stock valued at $52,785. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

