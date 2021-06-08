Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $558,000 in Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Motorsport Games at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Motorsport Games in the 1st quarter worth about $1,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSGM shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on Motorsport Games in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Motorsport Games in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MSGM opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.61. Motorsport Games Inc. has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $38.00.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.01).

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

