Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $574,000 Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 26.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,905 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $78.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.78. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $79.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.81, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

In other Commvault Systems news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 4,941 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $365,041.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,511 shares in the company, valued at $5,874,272.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 33,630 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $2,557,561.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,347,210.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,047 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,517. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

