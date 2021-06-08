Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $537,000 Stock Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Camping World were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CWH. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Camping World by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Camping World by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Camping World by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 50,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Camping World by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares during the period. 40.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CWH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.30.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 416,184 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $19,627,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $440,026.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 963,288 shares of company stock worth $43,612,308 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.36.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a return on equity of 1,838.22% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.29%.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

