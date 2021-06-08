Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,564 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 253.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $36.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.74. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.70 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CALM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

