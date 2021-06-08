Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 617 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 1,637.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $120.75 on Tuesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $124.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.06, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.88%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

