Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases New Shares in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Envista during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Envista during the first quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of NVST opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.20.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 35,021 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $1,581,898.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,635.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 680 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $27,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,870 shares in the company, valued at $21,999,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 307,679 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,866. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NVST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

