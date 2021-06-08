Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.76. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Veritex will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.59%.

In other Veritex news, Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.79 per share, for a total transaction of $327,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $865,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,469.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Veritex by 57.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,036,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,916,000 after purchasing an additional 378,212 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 383,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 33.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 77.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 91,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.