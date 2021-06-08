VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Receives $44.39 Consensus PT from Analysts

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.39.

Several research firms have issued reports on VER. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial raised shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th.

NYSE VER traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. VEREIT has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $49.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.16.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VEREIT will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,473,000 after purchasing an additional 780,978 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in VEREIT by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,156,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,139,000 after acquiring an additional 91,654 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP increased its holdings in VEREIT by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,449,000 after acquiring an additional 849,924 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in VEREIT by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,508,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VEREIT by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,260,000 after acquiring an additional 363,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

