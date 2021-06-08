Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 55,444 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 55,444 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $34,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $112.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.07. The company has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $60.04 and a 1 year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 74.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.68.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

