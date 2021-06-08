Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Invests $29.89 Million in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,177,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,888,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the first quarter worth $74,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $371,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $186,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,756 shares of company stock worth $788,073 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Shares of ARNC opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -40.65 and a beta of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.48. Arconic Co. has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $38.08.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

