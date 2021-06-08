Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $41.31 Million Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 608,070 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $41,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth $41,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 19.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

ONTO opened at $71.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.40. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $169.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.05 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONTO has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,965,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,538 shares in the company, valued at $12,353,009.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,336,846. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

