Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Centene were worth $13,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,039 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Centene by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,910,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,816,000 after purchasing an additional 534,140 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Centene by 75.0% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Centene by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,252,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,280,000 after purchasing an additional 21,454 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.04.

In other news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,883 shares of company stock worth $2,626,390 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CNC opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $74.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.10. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

