Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $19,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 90,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth about $830,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 437,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,514,000 after buying an additional 115,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,109,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,153,000 after buying an additional 230,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.71.

ARES opened at $57.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $36.56 and a 1 year high of $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $411.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.80 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.03%. On average, analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $5,523,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

