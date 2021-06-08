Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 65,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $17,453,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $592,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,084,755,000 after purchasing an additional 897,259 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,794,739,000 after purchasing an additional 867,636 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 600,172.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 570,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $135,499,000 after purchasing an additional 570,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $138,619,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,680. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $166.00 and a 1 year high of $295.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

Several brokerages have commented on NSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.25.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.