Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $25.51 Million in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,509,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned approximately 0.38% of Planet Fitness as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $216,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

In related news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLNT traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,068. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.74. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.42 and a 52 week high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

PLNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.08.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.