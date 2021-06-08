Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $12.60 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,615 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Target were worth $12,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.06.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.86. The company had a trading volume of 51,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,742,324. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.24. Target Co. has a one year low of $114.81 and a one year high of $232.66.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.