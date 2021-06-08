Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 180.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 0.6% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $38,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Uber Technologies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 53,099 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $50.84. The stock had a trading volume of 125,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,250,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $64.05.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.84.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

