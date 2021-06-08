Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.30% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 627.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock opened at $79.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.20 and a 12-month high of $82.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.