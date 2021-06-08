Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Boosted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 52.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,860 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,754,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after buying an additional 23,965 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.59. 145,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,250,686. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $149.85 and a 12 month high of $219.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

