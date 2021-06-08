Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) is Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 4.2% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,318,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 28,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,355. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.79. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.