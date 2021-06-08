Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $224.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $155.65 and a 1 year high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

