Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $28,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 157,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.33. The company had a trading volume of 18,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,373. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

