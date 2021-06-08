Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank reduced its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,459 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $99.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $117.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.13.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

