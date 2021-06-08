Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Cut by Asset Planning Services Ltd.

Asset Planning Services Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 4.4% of Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $271.06. 15,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,024. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.07. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $190.24 and a 12-month high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

