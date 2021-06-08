Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Stock Position Boosted by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp owned 0.09% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $78.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $78.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.92.

