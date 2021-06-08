Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 47.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,889 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,697,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $155.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $112.91 and a 12 month high of $158.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.08.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

