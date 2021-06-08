Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Shares Gap Up to $15.47

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.47, but opened at $16.00. Vaccitech shares last traded at $16.12, with a volume of 108 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VACC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Sciences Innovation Plc Oxford purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $10,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,832,142 shares in the company, valued at $82,146,414. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 726,875 shares of company stock valued at $12,031,875 in the last quarter.

Vaccitech plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

