V-ID (VIDT) Reaches Market Cap of $45.71 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 8th. V-ID has a total market cap of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V-ID coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00073500 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004347 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00026906 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.99 or 0.00985786 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,274.09 or 0.09961851 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00051681 BTC.
V-ID Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
V-ID Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.