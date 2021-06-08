V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.050-3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.80 billion-11.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.41 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. V.F. presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.77. 1,606,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. has a 52-week low of $56.70 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.91.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that V.F. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

