UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.08 Million

Analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will post sales of $10.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.90 million. UroGen Pharma reported sales of $370,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,624.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year sales of $47.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.70 million to $55.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $103.29 million, with estimates ranging from $67.30 million to $135.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.09. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 106.99% and a negative net margin of 604.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on URGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, CFO Molly Henderson bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $39,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $39,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URGN. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 85.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

URGN stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $18.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,648. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $379.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.21. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $30.89.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

