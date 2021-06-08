UREEQA (URQA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $219,914.00

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 34.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 8th. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $219,914.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UREEQA has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00063198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00249094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.71 or 0.00227250 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.02 or 0.01121723 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,245.79 or 1.00422139 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

