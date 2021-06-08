Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at JMP Securities

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $149.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UPST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.11.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $170.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.34. Upstart has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $191.89.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

