Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,925,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847,794 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of Uniti Group worth $385,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 95,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 20,094 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 258,721 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $859,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). On average, equities analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

