United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives $24.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Get United States Steel alerts:

NYSE X opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.26.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

In other United States Steel news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $529,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,913.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $620,162.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 910,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,839,000 after acquiring an additional 257,306 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 904.6% in the 1st quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,160,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,358,000 after buying an additional 1,044,572 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.