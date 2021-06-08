United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. cut its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $59,572,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 15,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,155 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.77.

NYSE URI traded up $8.08 on Tuesday, reaching $324.10. The stock had a trading volume of 21,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.51 and a 12-month high of $354.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $328.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.06.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

